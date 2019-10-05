SIOUX CITY -- A July phone call President Donald Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about gathering potentially damaging information on the family of political rival Joe Biden has sparked an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.
Siouxlanders are divided on whether that step should be taken.
Richard Fritz, of Dakota Dunes, said he's been ready to impeach Trump for his campaign's outreach to Russia in the 2016 campaign, and particularly since the release of the 448-page report that concluded special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. The report did not find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russian officials, and Democrats have said Mueller did not exonerate Trump on the question of whether the president tried to impede his investigation.
For Fritz, Trump's call to Zelenskiy further necessitates impeachment.
"I just feel he is not representing the United States like he should as president. He's doing things I disapprove of. I was in our military for over 20 years, and I didn't serve my country for the way he's doing things as president," Fritz said.
Kris DeWeerd, of Sioux City, said Friday she sees no need to impeach Trump, while adding the inquiry that needs to be made is into "wrongdoing" by members of Congress.
"I think he has done an amazing job as president," DeWeerd said.
A Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday showed Americans are divided on impeaching and removing Trump from office, with 47 percent saying he should be impeached 47 percent responding that he should not. That outcome reversed a 20-point gap from a week prior, when a September 25 poll had 57 percent saying the president should be impeached.
The polling firm previously found voters opposed to impeachment and removal, 57 percent to 37 percent, in a poll released Sept. 25. The shift was largely driven by growing support for impeachment among Democrats, who backed it 90 percent to 5 percent in the latest poll, up from 73 percent to 21 percent the previous week.
Support for impeachment also increased 8-points among independents, but barely changed among Republicans, who opposed it 95 percent to 4 percent. In the poll, 68 percent of GOP voters said asking a foreign leader for help in an election is not an impeachable offense.
After extended prodding by many Democrats in the chamber, on Sept. 24 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump after a whistleblower filed a complaint related to the phone call of Trump and Zelenskiy. The whistleblower said Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
The rough transcript of Trump's call with Zelenskiy released on Sept. 25 shows Trump pressed the Ukraine to work with Attorney General William Barr and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on an investigation, to "look into" the Bidens.
Trump has been tweeting and speaking in defense of his call to Zelenskiy, such as on Tuesday calling the impeachment efforts a "coup" attempt.
On Friday, he tweeted, "As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption!"
Ashley Milsap, of Sioux City, said Trump has been acting like "a bully" politically and "lying" about his actions.
"He should have been impeached a long time ago...I don't have a president right now," Milsap said.
Bob Merchant, of Sioux City, said he likes Trump's plainspoken ways with Americans, saying the president "hides nothing." Merchant suspects the whistleblower could be biased, so he said impeachment related to the Ukraine call should not proceed.
"(The whistleblower) could be the biggest crook ever and be getting paid off," Merchant said.
Mary Lou Guthridge, of Moville, Iowa, said the Ukranian call by Trump was a road too far.
"He is trying to involve other countries in our Democratic process," Guthridge said.
She also had thoughts on how the impeachment process will play out.
"If he gets impeached, I think it will be like when Clinton was impeached. They may find him guilty, but he will stay in office," Guthridge predicted.
President Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House on December 19, 1998, but acquitted by the U.S. Senate on February 12, 1999.
On Friday, the White House said it is preparing to formally object to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying it won’t cooperate with the probe because it was initiated without a vote of the House. Such votes were taken in the 1970s and 1990s with the impeachment investigations into former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, and there’s no clear-cut procedure in the Constitution for launching an impeachment inquiry.