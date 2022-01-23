Siouxland's Dave Rowley goes from singer to state senator

SPIRIT LAKE -- After Dave Rowley turned 23, he caught a Greyhound bus heading from Iowa to San Diego. He'd recently lost his father and had to settle a bankrupt estate so the journey to the West Coast gave him a chance to start a new life for himself while being with family. In California, he found a full-time occupation that didn't always feel like work.

"That’s where I started playing music by myself with a guitar in really nice restaurants," Rowley said. The music he played had influences of Billy Joel and Neil Young and Simon & Garfunkel. A folksy, poppy, rocky blend of covers and original tunes wafting through establishments with little lounge areas and tablecloths aplenty. "It was a chance for me to step back and just relax a little bit."

After recuperating, Rowley made his way back to the Hawkeye State and settled into a gig in the insurance business which is a trade he's plied for about 40 years now. Even with those added responsibilities, his fondness for music didn't diminish. Once Rowley made it to Spirit Lake, where he still resides, performances at area venues such as the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association and Pearson Lake Arts Center became a permanent if infrequent part of his life.

"Some people like to golf or play cards, I like to take a little time and play music and have fun," Rowley said.

Now, at 67 years old, Rowley has a new line of work taking up his time...politics.

This past December, Rowley, a Republican, won a special election by about 50 votes in Iowa Senate District 1 which covers Spirit Lake as well as Emmetsburg, Spencer, Sibley and Rock Rapids. The seat came open after it was vacated in October by the one-term state Sen. Zach Whiting who left for a job in Texas.

Part of what influenced Rowley to run was all the time he'd spent interacting with folks in western Iowa through his work and his music. "They’re great people and need to be heard," Rowley said. He'd also logged long hours working caucuses and helping his wife Kris with her campaign for Dickinson County Treasurer.

Ryan Sather, who owns a music center in Spencer and has played piano in Rowley's "Dave Rowley and Friends" for about 20 years, said he wasn't at all surprised about his bandmate's interest in the state legislature. In fact, he actually urged Rowley to run when the opportunity presented itself.

"I’m one of the people he called up and I said: Dave, I think it’s perfect," Sather said.

Sather thinks all of the years that Rowley's spent playing fundraisers for the Lake Arts Center in Okoboji and gigging at the Little Swan Lake Winery north of Superior prepared him well for his new path. "He’s got great stage presence. He’s a really good communicator and I think that’s important for a politician," Sather said.

As for Rowley's musical chops, Sather had praise there too: "He’s a great vocalist. He can play a number of instruments. He’s extremely talented."

Along with watching him perform for a crowd of 300 people, Lake Arts Center Office Manager Alesia Johnson said she's seen Rowley more than hold his own at the caucuses. "He takes charge and his heart is in it and he’s a kind-hearted, fair man," she said.

But Rowley acknowledged that no amount of right attitude and experience could've fully prepared him for what the job of state senator requires. In just his first week, Rowley said he learned a lot.

"It is a whole different world walking in the chamber, caucusing and meeting the other legislators...Guys (who) have been there for years are off like a shot."

Rowley, on the other hand, had to get organized and spend time listening to what other Republicans and Democrats were saying. "I think I should listen a lot more," he said. "I want to hear what their (Democrats) side is. There are certain non-negotiables I have but everyone desires their time to say their side of the issue."

For his current term, Rowley, who's already announced a re-election bid, said he wants to prioritize tax relief and broadband expansion. In the case of the latter, Rowley believes increased connectivity would improve people's options for both education and work. As far as taxes, Rowley wants to reduce individual rates for people which is in line with Gov. Kim Reynolds' 4% flat tax proposal.

As he logs hours down in Des Moines, Rowley will continue to hold a job in insurance. He doesn't think that will be a problem because sessions last 100 days and his employer is flexible. However, he did say his music is taking a backseat for the time being. He left his 11-year-old Breedlove guitar back at home and isn't practicing much. Sather joked about Rowley not spending quite as much time on the music even though they do have a show coming up in February.

"The senator thing might cut into it a little bit but we hope not," Sather said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

