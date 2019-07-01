SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward new ordinance changes Monday that would increase sewer rates for the sister cities by 10 percent and Sioux City's residential and commercial customers by 3 percent on Aug. 1.
The sister cities were initially facing a rate increase of roughly 70 percent after HDR of Des Moines conducted a cost of service study to identify current and near-future costs to treat various wastewater constituents.
"What we're doing is going to step the cost of service study in. This year will be 10 percent; and after they've had time to have public comment, then we'll work towards getting the second part in place," Sioux City Finance Director Donna Forker said after the 4-0 vote on the first reading of ordinance changes. Councilman Alex Watters was absent.
After the cost of service study is sent to the sister cities and major industrial users, Forker said these stakeholders will have 60 days to review the study and make public comments, which will be brought back to the council.
"Then, we will go into the second year of rate study and present the rates for the next fiscal year," Forker told the council.
This partial implementation of the cost of service study will allow the City of Sioux City to meet its debt coverage and the sister cities to budget for the changes.
According to city documents, the sewer fund is in need of two yearly rate adjustments to comply with the Enterprise Fund Balance Policy and to ensure compliance to debt ratios for the issuance of a new Clean Water State Revolving Loan.
In November, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff received a letter signed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott warning of the possible termination of contracts governing the amount of waste each community can send to the regional plant, at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. The Sioux City Council has delayed action on the termination notices since December as efforts to renegotiate sewage treatment agreements with each sister city continue.
At the council's June 17 meeting, Scott said the sewer rate increase, which was initially proposed as a 6.5 percent increase for Sioux City residential and commercial customers that would be implemented the second year or split 3.25 percent over two years, was a "direct result" of Big Ox Energy owing the city more than $3 million in wastewater treatment fees, late charges and fines.
Forker previously said she can't use the roughly $3.1 million Big Ox owes as projected revenue because "the collection is uncertain."
Big Ox announced on April 19 that it was temporarily suspending its biogas production operations in South Sioux City to repair problem digesters that had leaked solid waste. On April 30, the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed by the city of Sioux City. The Wisconsin-based company denies that it is the cause of Sioux City's proposed rate increase.