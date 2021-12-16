Skyler Wheeler to run in different Iowa House district, avoiding primary with fellow GOP incumbent Tom Jeneary

ORANGE CITY -- Less than a month after announcing his campaign for Iowa House District 3, which would have pitted him against fellow Republican Rep. Tom Jeneary, Rep. Skyler Wheeler has decided to to run in a neighboring district where no incumbent.

Wheeler said he will now seek a fourth term to the House by campaigning in the newly-drawn House District 4, which includes all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center. Wheeler said he and his family plan to move to Sioux Center.

"This is a decision I do not make lightly," Wheeler said in the release. "The original plan of staying in Orange City is no more."

According to Wheeler, both he and Jeneary believed that it was best to avoid spending tens of thousands of dollars in primary that could be put toward a general election against a Democratic opponent.

The release then quoted Jeneary who said Wheeler's decision: "Shows his desire to continue to serve the people of Northwest Iowa and to keep strong conservative voices in the Iowa House."

Wheeler noted he currently represents a part of the new House District 4, including the cities of Hull, Rock Valley and Sioux Center.

Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra is also running in House District 4. "Living in this district my entire life, I understand the concerns of voters throughout the district. I am committed to promoting a bold conservative agenda on behalf of Northwest Iowa," Zylstra said in a story posted on the website of KIWA Radio in Sheldon.

Thousands of Iowans will have different lawmakers representing their interests at the statehouse in Des Moines as a result of redistricting. In November, Iowa Sen. Craig Williams, R-Manning, opted to not seek re-election to his seat because he would have been pitted against fellow Republican incumbent Sen. Jason Schultz.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

