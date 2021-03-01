SkyWest awarded federal contract for Sioux Gateway flights to Chicago, starting April 1

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport will have a new carrier offering direct flights to and from Chicago beginning on April 1.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday awarded SkyWest Airlines, a regional carrier for United Airlines, a three-year contract to provide subsidized service between Sioux Gateway and Chicago's O'Hare International. SkyWest will operate 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets for the flights, which will be typically be twice daily.
SkyWest, which currently operates one daily flight to and from Denver, beat out the incumbent carrier American Airlines for the contract under the Essential Air Service program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service.
American Airlines announced in August its intention to stop flying to Sioux Gateway in October, due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry. The airline backtracked a few days later, delaying its plan to suspend its flights to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Then, at the end of August, American filed to terminate unsubsidized service to Sioux City, under the EAS program.
Under the EAS agreement released Monday, SkyWest will offer at least 12 flights per week, with a subsidy of $2,045 per flight, or nearly $1.47 million for the first year. In the second year, the annual subsidy drops to $880,418, and in the third and final year, it's reduced to $533,437, according to documents posted on regulations.gov.
Sioux Gateway won approval for the EAS after its lone carrier, Delta Air Lines, pulled out of the market several years ago. The first EAS contract was awarded to American, which two daily flights to Chicago.
In the latest EAS competitive process, American submitted a bid for a subsidy of nearly $2.53 million in the first year.
The city, which owns the airport, and the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees recommended the DOT accept Sky West's application.
In October, SkyWest started unsubsidized flights at Sioux Gateway to and from Denver. It marked the first direct flights to the Mile City City in six years.
SkyWest's nine weekly flights to Denver will continue under a separate agreement the airline has with the airport.
The last time United Airlines offered direct service between Sioux City and Chicago was in the 1990s. The airline is the dominant carrier at O'Hare.