SkyWest awarded federal contract for Sioux Gateway flights to Chicago, starting April 1

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport will have a new carrier offering direct flights to and from Chicago beginning on April 1.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday awarded SkyWest Airlines, a regional carrier for United Airlines, a three-year contract to provide subsidized service between Sioux Gateway and Chicago's O'Hare International. SkyWest will operate 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets for the flights, which will be typically be twice daily.

SkyWest, which currently operates one daily flight to and from Denver, beat out the incumbent carrier American Airlines for the contract under the Essential Air Service program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service.

American Airlines announced in August its intention to stop flying to Sioux Gateway in October, due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry. The airline backtracked a few days later, delaying its plan to suspend its flights to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Then, at the end of August, American filed to terminate unsubsidized service to Sioux City, under the EAS program.