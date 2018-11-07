SIOUX CITY -- In one of the most closely watched state Senate races in Iowa, Democrat Jackie Smith ousted two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand Tuesday night.
Smith, a retired educator, won narrowly, 51 percent, or 9,103 votes, to Bertrand's 48 percent, or 8,667 votes, in Iowa Senate District 7, which takes in the west and north sides of Sioux City.
Smith served two terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors before losing her own re-election bid in 2016. Bertrand, a two-term senator, had announced he would not seek re-election in Senate District 7. But after the Republican nominee, Steve Stokes of Sioux City, withdrew from the race, top GOP leaders convinced the businessman and developer to reconsider.
House District 14
In a repeat matchup, incumbent Democrat Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, defeated Republican Bob Henderson, of Sioux City, 53 percent, or 4,600 votes, to 46 percent, or 3,932 votes.
Kacena, a retired Sioux City firefighter, won his first term two years ago after narrowly defeating Henderson, a retired educator.
Senate District 3
State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, was on track to retain his seat in the Legislature, leading former Democratic state Rep. David Dawson, of Lawton, 72 percent to 27 percent with Plymouth County reporting. The district also includes portions of Woodbury County, which had not yet reported its results to the Iowa Secretary of State website.
Carlin, an attorney, gave up his House seat to enter a special election in December after former Sen. Bill Anderson, R-Pierson, resigned to take an economic development job in Cherokee County. Dawson represented a Sioux City district for two terms after winning in 2012 and 2014. He decided not to run for re-election in 2016.
House District 5
Regardless of whether a Democrat or a Republican wins, residents of House District 5 will have a new representative next year.
Republican Tom Jeneary, of Le Mars, was leading Democrat Andrew Emanuel, of Sioux City, 78 percent to 21 percent at 10:30 p.m. with one of two counties reporting.
Both were vying for a seat vacated by Rep. Chuck Holz, R-Le Mars. Holtz decided not to seek re-election in the Republican-leaning district.
House District 6
For the second time, incumbent Republican Jacob Bossman, of Sioux City, and Democrat Rita DeJong, of Sioux City, squared off in House District 6. Election results were not available at press time.
Bossman, a Republican, defeated DeJong, a Democrat, in a special election in January in House District 6. The seat was vacated after former state Rep. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, resigned to run for the Senate, where he won a special election for an open seat in Senate District 3.