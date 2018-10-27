SIOUX CITY -- One of the most closely watched Iowa Senate races is being waged on Sioux City's north and west sides.
Two-term Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand, who launched an 11th-hour re-election campaign, is opposed by Jackie Smith, who served two terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors before losing her own re-election bid in 2016.
Bertrand, an advocate of term limits in the Legislature, had announced he would not seek re-election in Senate District 7. But after the Republican nominee, Steve Stokes of Sioux City, withdrew from the race, top GOP leaders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, convinced Bertrand to reconsider. The Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee selected Bertrand as the nominee at a special meeting in August.
Bertrand, who is also a businessman and developer, won a hard-fought victory in his first Senate race in 2010 over Democrat Rick Mullin, a local businessman and Democratic Party leader. Bertrand cruised to re-election in 2014 over Democrat Jim France and independent Maria Rundquist.
Bertrand points to his working-class roots and appeal in the Democratic-leaning district, where there are currently 11,139 voters registered as Democrats, 9,066 as Republicans and 10,236 who list no party.
Smith, a retired educator and small business owner, won seats on the county board in 2008 and 2012. In the 2016 election, she was ousted by Republican Keith Radig, a former City Council member, in a Republican wave year. In the countywide election, though, Smith carried the precincts that make up Senate District 6.
Smith points to her experience in a year as chairwoman of the board, and her focus on policies to aid working class families.
RICK BERTRAND
Party: Republican
Age: 48
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Commercial/Residential developer
Electoral experience: Elected to Iowa Senate seats in 2010 and 2014.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Make permanent our Northwest Iowa Targeted Jobs program.
2. Tax reduction. Local property tax relief and freeze property tax for senior citizens.
Why vote for me: I am committed to Sioux City, and humbly have an undisputable record of tangible results for our side of the state. My job in Des Moines is to be an aggressive advocate for Northwest Iowa, because what’s good for Sioux City is good for all of Iowa. I set goals, work smart and focus on working relationships that produce outcomes that directly improve our job-creating climate, and our overall Sioux City quality of life. I am a positive guy who finds opportunity, strategically works a problem and consistently gets things done.
JACKIE SMITH
Party: Democratic
Age: 62
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Retired educator
Electoral experience: Won seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2008 and 2016, lost re-election in 2016.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Stagnant wages. Forty-two percent of people in Woodbury County suffer financial hardship. Restoring workers' rights and increasing the minimum and living wages will support the district and Iowa families.
2. Affordable and accessible health care. Privatization of Medicaid has resulted in denied services and is hurting providers.
Why vote for me: My opponent and his party have passed legislation that has been hurtful to the people in this district. I have heard your stories about the impact of the privatized Medicaid debacle and I will work to reverse that decision. I have heard countless stories of the lack of mental health services and will work to fund more community services to reduce the burden of mentally ill people being served in the county jail. Most of all, I will work to fund public education so our kids and grandkids can compete for 21st-century jobs and help break the trend of stagnant wages.