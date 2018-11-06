ELK POINT, South Dakota -- With the voting hours more than halfway done, the process of people casting ballots in Union County has gone smoothly.
Union County Chief Deputy Auditor Carol Sommervold at 2:30 p.m. said there have been no technological problems in voting and poll workers have reported no snafus. The county has 13 polling places in rural spots and towns such as North Sioux City and Elk Point, which is the county seat.
Polls are open for 12 hours until 7 p.m. Results can be released at 8 p.m., once polls in the different time zone in West River areas are closed.
"Turnout has been pretty good... It has been active," Sommervold said.
She said she did not have specifics on voting turnout, since the county practice does not include getting an update on ballots cast throughout the day.
South Dakota voters in the southeast part of the state are selecting representatives and senators for Districts 16, 17 and 18 in the Legislature. Another much watched contest is the governor's race, where Kristi Noem, a Republican who decided not to run for re-election to the state's sole congressional seat, is trying to hold off Billie Sutton, a rancher and Democratic state senator.
An Emerson College poll on Monday showed Noem with the slimmest lead, with 48 percent, compared to 47 percent for Sutton.