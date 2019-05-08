SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents who live along West Kings Highway may consider paying for improving the street they say is filled with potholes, since city officials say they won't fund a full repair.
A meeting with city engineering committee members and neighbors will be held May 20, after a half dozen West Kings Highway residents spoke at length about road conditions during the public comment portion of the Sioux City Council meeting Monday.
Additionally in the meeting, the council rejected bids for the Glenn Avenue reconstruction project in the Morningside area, given that they were extremely high.
Some of the council members were familiar with road conditions on West Kings Highway, which is not a through road, so it functions like a cul de sac near Country Club Boulevard on the city's northside.
"I'm telling you, there are deep holes there," Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said.
Brent Rosenthal led off the stream of West Kings Highway neighbors, in describing "several, several problems."
"The potholes that they filled last week have already come apart," Rosenthal said.
Mary Ellen Hartman was among neighbors who want the street renovated, so that it would go from 18 to 24 feet wide. Mayor Bob Scott said any city work on West Kings Highway wouldn't be to that scope, and more likely would be patching overlay. There was no cost proposal in the meeting, since the topic was raised on a non-agenda item.
City officials annually plan street repairs, sometimes for reconstruction and other times with asphalt overlays, in varying sections of the city. At times, people sign agreements with the city to get work done through a special assessment process, in which public improvements such as new streets, sidewalks and other work is paid via assessments to property owners who directly benefit from the improvements. Those amounts can be paid back over 10 years.
West Kings Highway neighbors and council members discussed voluntary special assessments.
Scott said he is aware of the last time paving was done on West Kings Highway in 1994, and "it was not meant to be a permanent fix." The mayor said he hoped discussions between city officials and residents lead to a resolution.
Scott noted 41st Street, where he has long lived, was converted from gravel to a paved road via the assessment process in the early 1990s.
"We used a lot of (special assessments) back in the day," Scott said in an interview Wednesday.
GLENN AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION
The council approved a resolution rejecting bids for the Glenn Avenue reconstruction, for a section from South Cecelia to South Rustin streets. The two bids were just under $3 million and just above $3 million, which City Manager Bob Padmore said was "substantially" over the cost estimate by $638,000.
Councilman Dan Moore said the council should consider accepting a bid, because he fears costs could be even higher when the project is put out for bids again in December.
The work is for Phase 2 of a substantial reconstruction of Glenn Avenue, which is a major thoroughfare in the Morningside area. The work is planned for construction beginning in April 2020, with 100 days to complete it, once a contract is worked out with a future bidder.