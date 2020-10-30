 Skip to main content
South Dakota voters to settle legislative contests in Districts 16, 17, 18
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota will elect nine state legislators Tuesday who will serve in Districts 16, 17 and 18.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and early voting has been underway in South Dakota since late September. In South Dakota, the top two vote-getters in House races and the winner in Senate districts win two-year terms and advance to the next legislative session that begins in January in Pierre.

There will be at least three new legislators in southeast South Dakota Districts 16, 17 and 18. There are open seats in Senate District 18 and House District 17.

A few of the Republican nominees on the ballot had June primary wins, while most were unopposed in landing on the November ballot.

District 16 covers all of Union and parts of Lincoln County. District 17 takes in Clay and Turner counties, and District 18 covers Yankton County.

The candidates include:

House District 16:  Incumbent Reps. David Anderson, a Republican from Hudson, and Rep. Kevin Jensen, a Republican from Canton. There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot.

House District 17: Caitlin Collier, a Democrat from Vermillion, Al Leber, a Democrat from Vermillion, Ruchard Vasgaard, a Republican from Centerville, and Sydney Davis, a Republican from Burbank. Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, R-Hurley, unsuccessfully sought to move to Senate District 17, but lost by less than 10 votes in the June primary, while Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion is not running.

House District 18: Incumbent Rep. Mike Stevens, a Republican from Yankton, and Ryan Cwach, a Democrat from Yankton are the only candidates on the ballot.

Senate District 16: Incumbent Sen. Jim Bolin, a Republican from Canton, is running unopposed.

Senate District 17: Incumbent Sen. Arthur Rusch, a Republican from Vermillion, Ailee Johns, a Democrat from Vermillion, and Gregory Baldwin, a Libertarian from Wakonda, are competing for the seat.

Senate District 18: Former House member, Jean Hunhoff, a Republican from Yankton, and Jordan Foos, a Democrat from Yankton, are vying for the open seat. Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, is not seeking re-election.

