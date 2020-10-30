South Dakota voters to settle legislative contests in Districts 16, 17, 18

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota will elect nine state legislators Tuesday who will serve in Districts 16, 17 and 18.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and early voting has been underway in South Dakota since late September. In South Dakota, the top two vote-getters in House races and the winner in Senate districts win two-year terms and advance to the next legislative session that begins in January in Pierre.

There will be at least three new legislators in southeast South Dakota Districts 16, 17 and 18. There are open seats in Senate District 18 and House District 17.

A few of the Republican nominees on the ballot had June primary wins, while most were unopposed in landing on the November ballot.

District 16 covers all of Union and parts of Lincoln County. District 17 takes in Clay and Turner counties, and District 18 covers Yankton County.

The candidates include: