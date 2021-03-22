South Sioux City Council approves construction contracts for wastewater treatment plant

"Prices have really gone up recently because of the weather condition and the COVID condition," Hedquist said. "We expect the prices to go up even higher because the COVID money is going to go to all the cities and counties across the country. That's going to lead to more development of more projects throughout the United States. We see that it's going to get worse, not better."

City officials have said a South Sioux City wastewater plant would ease the growing burden on Sioux City's plant and leave both facilities with adequate capacity to treat the metro area's sewage.

"I think it's important to note that we met with the managers of Dakota Dunes, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, North Sioux City, and all parties agreed that this really benefits the whole area. Everybody's working together," Hedquist told the council.

While Councilman Bruce Davis said he thought the cooperation was "wonderful," he noted that the sister cities aren't helping pay for the plant.

"It's nice to have them give us a warm and fuzzy, but they're not putting any skin in the game," he said.

Hedquist told The Journal that South Sioux City won't withdraw from Sioux City's wastewater plant, as it will continue to take its residential sewer across the north river crossing.