South Sioux City Council approves construction contracts for wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Council greenlighted contracts Monday to build a $46.4 million wastewater treatment plant and approved an amendment for an additional $7 million in loans for the project.
The council unanimously voted in favor of a $39.2 million contract with John T Jones, of Fargo, North Dakota, for construction of the facility and a $557,555 contract with Rutjens Construction, of Tilden, Nebraska, for piping. The council's action is contingent upon U.S. Economic Development Administration approval.
"If you do approve it tonight, that would allow the engineer, after it's been let, to work with the bidders to try to reduce some of the costs. I think there's some ways to save some dollars," South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist told the council before the vote.
Hedquist told The Journal before the meeting that the plant, which will be built next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons, could start up as soon as three months from now. It will treat South Sioux City's industrial waste and could be expanded to treat waste from other Sioux City metro communities. All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.
Hedquist said an additional $7 million in 1 percent interest loans is needed due to increases in construction costs and materials.
"Prices have really gone up recently because of the weather condition and the COVID condition," Hedquist said. "We expect the prices to go up even higher because the COVID money is going to go to all the cities and counties across the country. That's going to lead to more development of more projects throughout the United States. We see that it's going to get worse, not better."
City officials have said a South Sioux City wastewater plant would ease the growing burden on Sioux City's plant and leave both facilities with adequate capacity to treat the metro area's sewage.
"I think it's important to note that we met with the managers of Dakota Dunes, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, North Sioux City, and all parties agreed that this really benefits the whole area. Everybody's working together," Hedquist told the council.
While Councilman Bruce Davis said he thought the cooperation was "wonderful," he noted that the sister cities aren't helping pay for the plant.
"It's nice to have them give us a warm and fuzzy, but they're not putting any skin in the game," he said.
Hedquist told The Journal that South Sioux City won't withdraw from Sioux City's wastewater plant, as it will continue to take its residential sewer across the north river crossing.
The Sioux City Council voted in November of 2019 to terminate sewage treatment agreements with North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. The terminations become effective in three years, if the sister cities don't enter into new agreements before then. City officials continue to negotiate new agreements, which include rates and the amount of waste each community can send to the plant.
"All the cities are negotiating with Sioux City," Hedquist said. "Sergeant Bluff is taking the lead. We're all taking to each other. We're trying to get theirs done, and then, we will proceed with the other ones. Everybody's agreed to that."