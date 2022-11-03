South Sioux City Council election is uncontested with 4 candidates seeking 4 seats

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four candidates are vying for four seats on the eight-member South Sioux City Council.

The candidates running in the uncontested election on Nov. 8 are Daniel Bousquet and incumbents James Gunsolley, Jasper Kriens and John Sanders. Incumbent Bruce Davis is not seeking re-election.

Sanders, a life-long resident of South Sioux City, served on the South Sioux City Police Department for 25 years. Then, he worked as a federal bailiff for the U.S. Marshals Service for eight years. He also founded John's Pancake Co., a family catering business his son now runs.

"When I got done with the police department, I said, 'I think I'm going to run for council. I want to be involved with the city yet,'" Sanders recalled. "Most of the ones I talked to said, 'You'll never get elected. They won't elect a cop to a job like that.' I, then, more so, wanted to prove them wrong, so I ran. I've been in there five terms."

Sanders said his top priority is being there for the residents when they need assistance.

"I return all phone calls, regardless. I talk to people daily about any problems they might have or what they want to see happen," said Sanders, who said his experience is an asset.

Kriens, who is a South Sioux City native, works as a project manager for B&B Rogers Excavating. He said he initially decided to run for a seat on the council because he wanted to give back to the community and try to make things better.

"It's a team effort. It takes all eight of us to make things work," he said. "I just want to be a part of that."

Kriens said he thinks one of the most important issues the city is facing is a shortage of housing.

"We need more housing. That's probably one of the biggest things," said Kriens, who said his aggressiveness sets him apart from the other candidates.

Bousquet is seeking a return to the council. He was first elected to the council in 2008 and served three terms. He initially opted against re-election in 2020, but, later, decided to mount a write-in campaign, which was unsuccessful.

Bousquet is a U.S. Army veteran. He also served with the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing. Back in 2008, when Bousquet first became a city council candidate, he said he was "very interested" in city government. Bousquet, who was managing rental properties at the time, attended council meetings and also watched them on TV.

Bousquet said job creation, affordable housing, property taxes and quality education are among his priorities as he contends for a fourth term. He said his experience in city government sets him apart.

Gunsolley is seeking his second term on the Council. He served with the 185th Air Refueling Wing and worked for 49 years as an educator. After serving 16 years on the South Sioux City Board of Education, Gunsolley opted to run for a seat on the city council.

"I enjoy the prospect of trying to make lives better for the people of South Sioux City," he said. "I just have a real sincere interest in giving back to my community."

Gunsolley said his top priorities include continuing to build housing and getting the new wastewater treatment plant up and running in 2023.

"As kind of a money person, I do get concerned about indebtedness, and South Sioux does have some of that going on now with these major projects. But, they're good for the people," he said. "(The wastewater treatment plant) will help, for example, in controlling the sewer rates in South Sioux, because we'll be managing that ourselves, instead of relying on Sioux City."