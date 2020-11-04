South Sioux City Council incumbents Schuldt, Bowman lead in early balloting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Council incumbents Carol Schuldt and Jason V. Bowman are leading in early votes cast in Tuesday's election.

Bowman had garnered 836 early votes as of early Wednesday morning, while Schuldt had 808. Challenger Rick Bousquet is in third with 731 while fellow challenger Ben Schultz is at 649. Randy Meyer is in fifth place with 579 early votes. Incumbent Dan Bousquet is running as a write-in; a total of 167 write-in votes were cast in early voting.

There are four seats available on the city council this election, including the two held by Schuldt and Bowman. Dakota County had not reported Election Day ballots by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Councilman Lupe Gonzales did not run for re-election this year, while Councilman Dan Bousquet initially did not file to be on the ballot, then changed his mind and decided to run as a write-in.

Bowman was first elected to the council back in 1996, while Schuldt was appointed in 2014 to fill out the final two years of the term of councilwoman Stephanie Dahl, who died of cancer in July of that year. Rick Bousquet is a dairy farmer and a former Dakota County commissioner, while Randy Meyer is a longtime Dakota County Republican Party official who has sought a seat on the city council in previous elections, most recently in 2018.