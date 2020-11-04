South Sioux City Council members Schuldt, Bowman re-elected; Rick Bousquet, Schultz also win seats

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Council members Carol Schuldt and Jason V. Bowman won re-election Tuesday while challengers Rick Bousquet and Ben Schultz picked up the two open seats on the eight-member council.

Bowman garnered 22.21 percent (1,710 votes), while Bousquet came in second with 20.68 percent (1,592 votes). Schuldt, in third, garnered 20.03 percent (1,542 votes), while Schultz received 17.52 percent (1,349 votes.)

Randy Meyer lost his latest bid for a city council seat, winning only 16.16 percent of the vote (1,244 votes.) Incumbent Councilman Dan Bousquet, who ran a write-in campaign, received only 62 votes, or 0.81 percent. Another write-in candidate Mahamud Osman, who had 142 votes, or 1.84 percent.

Dan Bousquet initially opted against re-election but later changed his mind after the deadline had passed to file to have his name appear on the ballot.

Councilman Lupe Gonzales did not run for re-election this year.