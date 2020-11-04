South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier, Aitken and Krueger keep seats

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City school board incumbents Marla Grier, Matt Aitken and Chris Krueger kept their seats on the board after Tuesday's election.

Grier, the top vote-getter, garnered 27.08 percent of the vote (2,571 votes), while Aitken came in second with 22.91 percent (2,175 votes) and Krueger came in third with 18.95 percent (1,799 votes.)

Early-voting totals on Tuesday night, not including ballots cast on Election Day, had shown Krueger nearly neck-and-neck with challenger Marcia Becker, with Becker leading by 23. When Election Day ballots were counted, she lost to Krueger by 319 votes.

Challenger Toni Rae Christensen came in last among the five on the ballot with 1,432 votes. There were a total of 38 write-ins.

Grier, Krueger and Aitken were first elected to the school board in 2016 to fill seats previously held by three board members who decided not to seek re-election that year.

CORRECTION: A version of this story which appeared online earlier Wednesday contained inaccurate vote totals due to a clerical error with Dakota County's ballot tally.

