 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier, Aitken and Krueger keep seats
View Comments

South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier, Aitken and Krueger keep seats

{{featured_button_text}}
south sioux city community school district logo
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City school board incumbents Marla Grier, Matt Aitken and Chris Krueger kept their seats on the board after Tuesday's election. 

Grier, the top vote-getter, garnered 27.08 percent of the vote (2,571 votes), while Aitken came in second with 22.91 percent (2,175 votes) and Krueger came in third with 18.95 percent (1,799 votes.) 

Early-voting totals on Tuesday night, not including ballots cast on Election Day, had shown Krueger nearly neck-and-neck with challenger Marcia Becker, with Becker leading by 23. When Election Day ballots were counted, she lost to Krueger by 319 votes.

Challenger Toni Rae Christensen came in last among the five on the ballot with 1,432 votes. There were a total of 38 write-ins. 

Grier, Krueger and Aitken were first elected to the school board in 2016 to fill seats previously held by three board members who decided not to seek re-election that year. 

CORRECTION: A version of this story which appeared online earlier Wednesday contained inaccurate vote totals due to a clerical error with Dakota County's ballot tally. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Voters discuss casting their ballots in person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News