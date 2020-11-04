 Skip to main content
South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier and Aitken win early votes
South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier and Aitken win early votes

south sioux city community school district logo
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City school board incumbents Marla Grier and Matt Aitken garnered the most early votes in Tuesday's election, while challenger Marcia Becker was neck-and-neck with incumbent Chris Krueger. 

Grier, the top vote-getter, received 1,200 early votes; Aitken garnered 932; and Becker received 767. Krueger won 744 votes, while Toni Rae Christensen, another challenger, received 648 votes, the fewest of the five. There were also 11 votes cast for write-ins. 

The county had yet to report ballots cast on Election Day as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.  

Grier, Krueger and Aitken were first elected to the school board in 2016 to fill seats previously held by three board members who decided not to seek re-election that year. 

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.

