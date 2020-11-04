South Sioux City school board incumbents Grier and Aitken win early votes

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City school board incumbents Marla Grier and Matt Aitken garnered the most early votes in Tuesday's election, while challenger Marcia Becker was neck-and-neck with incumbent Chris Krueger.

Grier, the top vote-getter, received 1,200 early votes; Aitken garnered 932; and Becker received 767. Krueger won 744 votes, while Toni Rae Christensen, another challenger, received 648 votes, the fewest of the five. There were also 11 votes cast for write-ins.

The county had yet to report ballots cast on Election Day as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Grier, Krueger and Aitken were first elected to the school board in 2016 to fill seats previously held by three board members who decided not to seek re-election that year.

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.

