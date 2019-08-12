SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The City of South Sioux City will hold an open house public meeting Aug. 20 on the recent evaluation of a wastewater treatment facility and a renewable energy production facility.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the South Sioux City Fire Hall Meeting Room, 201 W. 16th St.
At the meeting, community members will have the opportunity to review findings and comment on a draft operation assessment and draft feasibility study for these facilities, as well as the city's strategy for long term wastewater treatment. The meeting will not include a formal presentation, but representatives from the City of South Sioux City and the engineering consultants, HDR and JEO Consulting Group, will be available to answer questions.
South Sioux City Council review and possible approval of the evaluations may occur in the near future.