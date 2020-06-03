Southeast South Dakota Republican primary so close that recount may take place

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The quest by two current South Dakota Republican officeholders to win the same primary competition ended up so close Tuesday night that a recount may be held.
Voters in southeast South Dakota in primary voting sought to trim the field of candidates in three contests for the state Legislature for the November general election.
However, in Senate District 17, incumbent Arthur Rusch, of Vermillion, only barely held off the challenge of another current Republican officeholder, state Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, of Hurley, who was seeking to move from the House to the Senate.
The South Dakota Secretary of State office reported both got 50 percent of the vote, with Rusch at 1,002 votes and Rasmussen with 996. Therefore, a possible recount could ensue, the recap said.
The top two vote-getters in the House races claimed their party's nomination.
In House District 16, incumbent Reps. David Anderson, R-Hudson, got 38 percent, and Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, received 33 percent of the vote. They were opposed by Bill Shorma, of Dakota Dunes, who received 28 percent. Coincidentally, those three men faced off in the 2016 primary, after Shorma, a former state senator, was term limited in that chamber.
In House District 17, the Republican results showed Sydney Davis, of Burbank, at 41 percent, and Richard Vasgaard, of Centerville, with 28 percent, while Charles Kludt, of Viborg, and Dan Werner, of Dolton, each got 16 percent of the vote.
District 16 covers Union County and part of Lincoln County, and District 17 includes Clay County.
In South Dakota, voters elect two state representatives and one state senator from each of the 35 legislative districts.
There were no competitive Democratic Party primaries on Tuesday, as all Democrats running in Districts 16, 17 and 18 move onto the November ballot.
