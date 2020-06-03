Southeast South Dakota Republican primary so close that recount may take place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The quest by two current South Dakota Republican officeholders to win the same primary competition ended up so close Tuesday night that a recount may be held.

Voters in southeast South Dakota in primary voting sought to trim the field of candidates in three contests for the state Legislature for the November general election.

However, in Senate District 17, incumbent Arthur Rusch, of Vermillion, only barely held off the challenge of another current Republican officeholder, state Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, of Hurley, who was seeking to move from the House to the Senate.

The South Dakota Secretary of State office reported both got 50 percent of the vote, with Rusch at 1,002 votes and Rasmussen with 996. Therefore, a possible recount could ensue, the recap said.

The top two vote-getters in the House races claimed their party's nomination.