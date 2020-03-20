Special election for Woodbury County supervisor seat delayed until July due to coronavirus worries

SIOUX CITY -- Less than an hour before the candidate filing period ended Friday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate changed the timing for a special election in Woodbury County from April to July, due to coronavirus concerns.

Pate said he has the authority to reschedule special elections under emergency powers granted to him in the state code.

"July 7 is the first date available for these rescheduled special elections. Under Iowa law, they could not be held on the same day or within four weeks of the June 2 primary," Pate said. "...It’s more important that Iowans practice social distancing, so in the best interest of voters and poll workers, we need to reschedule these elections. Every absentee vote that has already been cast will be counted on July 7."

The special election had been scheduled for April 14. The filing period for the county supervisors District 2 seat ended at 5 p.m. Friday with two candidates -- state Rep. Tim Kacena, a Sioux City Democrat, and Sioux City school district teacher Justin Wright, a Republican.

Both men were previously nominated by their respective parties at special conventions. No independents filed to be on the ballot.