Special election set to fill supervisor seat vacated by Taylor

SIOUX CITY -- A three-person panel comprised of County Auditor Pat Gill, County Attorney P.J. Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton have set April 14 as the date for a special election to fill the District 2 board supervisor, last held by Jeremy Taylor.
Taylor on Friday announced he was resigning his seat, after his voting registration was cancelled over questions about his official address. Gill said the panel had two options when it came to filling the District 2 vacancies.
They could've appointed someone to fill the seat. That person would also need to be placed on the ballot in the November 2020 election.
Instead, they chose to hold the special election. The winner will remain on the board for the remaining more than two-and-a-half years of Taylor's term through the end of 2022.
In order to eligible for the seat, a person must be a resident of Woodbury County and live in District 2.
Political parties will have to hold county conventions to appoint a nominee at least 25 days prior to the April 14 election. Similarly, independent candidates must submit petitions with 250 signatures at least 25 days prior to the election.
After Gill ruled on Jan. 24 that Taylor had improperly used his address at 3215 Grandview Blvd. to register to vote, Jennings found Taylor could not longer represent District 2. That's because state law requires county supervisors to live in the district in which they were registered.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own the Grandview Boulevard home and another residence at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed the Christy Road home is Taylor's primary residence. After a two-hour hearing on Jan. 23, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his registration.
The same day as Gill released his three-page ruling, Taylor vowed to appeal the decision in district court. At that news conference, Taylor claimed that Rundquist, a perennial candidate for public office, was among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter.
Rundquist noted she is a registered independent and two men who helped her with her challenge are registered Republicans.
Taylor "has not been honest and transparent and has been caught," Rundquist responded in a statement.