Special election set to fill supervisor seat vacated by Taylor

SIOUX CITY -- A three-person panel comprised of County Auditor Pat Gill, County Attorney P.J. Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton have set April 14 as the date for a special election to fill the District 2 board supervisor, last held by Jeremy Taylor.

Taylor on Friday announced he was resigning his seat, after his voting registration was cancelled over questions about his official address. Gill said the panel had two options when it came to filling the District 2 vacancies.

They could've appointed someone to fill the seat. That person would also need to be placed on the ballot in the November 2020 election.

Instead, they chose to hold the special election. The winner will remain on the board for the remaining more than two-and-a-half years of Taylor's term through the end of 2022.

In order to eligible for the seat, a person must be a resident of Woodbury County and live in District 2.