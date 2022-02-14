Spectra general manager says Tyson Events Center is seeing 'exciting momentum'

SIOUX CITY -- Tim Savona, Spectra general manager, told the Sioux City Council Monday that nobody wants to see big shows at the Tyson Events Center more than the Philadelphia-based venue management company in charge of the Tyson.

"Nobody's trying harder than we are," Savona said during a quarterly presentation to the council, of efforts to book acts at the city-owned venue.

Spectra took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations. In recent years, council members have questioned whether Spectra is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing multiple concerts to the Tyson.

Savona said Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, last May, and Baby Shark Live!, last June, each drew around 2,000 people to the Tyson, while Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, in January, brought in well over 4,000. Stand-up comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who performed at the Tyson on Feb. 5, sold nearly 5,500 tickets, according to Savona, who noted that Disney on Ice begins its four-day run Thursday.

"Exciting momentum. Exciting to see some new events and some nationally recognized events coming to market," said Savona, who praised the venue's staff for persevering during a "wild two years" amid the pandemic. "Since inception to date, we saved a taxpayer subsidy of about $800,000, pushing $820,000. Each year, it averages out to about $200,000 or so and counting, so positive momentum there."

Last spring, Savona said there was a "flurry of activity" concerning incoming club and theater content. But, then, the delta variant of the novel coronavirus hit in the summer and the industry experienced a pause. Now, he said "things are really picking up."

"That's what's impacting the January into April window on the concert scene on a bigger scale and, then, on those club and theater events," he said. "It's kind of been a pattern. You can kind of see it with what's happening in the news with COVID."

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Savona if Spectra is working with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to land shows at the Tyson. He said they have collaborated on offers in the past and have a couple of offers pending right now.

"There might be something available that doesn't kind of check a box for them or it's outside of their season. So, instead of ignoring it, what they've been doing is they bring it to us and say, 'Hey, what about this? Is this exciting? How do you think this will do? What should we pay?'" Savona said. "And, then, we work together to put an offer in for that show at the Tyson."

Schoenherr followed up with, "Have we been successful with that in the past?"

"We have not been successful landing one," Savona said. "We were not successful working towards this goal for a while, but going into COVID, we had it all figured out."

