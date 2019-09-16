SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management general manager Tim Savona delivered a bullish report Monday to the City Council about the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.
Both venues are now managed by Pennsylvania-based Spectra. Savona, who came aboard as general manager earlier this year, said there has been an uptick in events at both the Tyson and Orpheum and more are planned for the remainder of this year and into 2020.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Savona said the Orpheum will see a $50,000 increase in profit in fiscal 2019, which ended June 30, compared to the previous year.
Savona cited a good variety of ticketed events, a strong Broadway series at the Orpheum, and increased use of the space for wedding and parties.
He is also seeing a steady increase in events at the Tyson.
"We are looking to increase our audience base while seeking to reestablish relationships with promoters who've done business with us in the past," Savona said. "There have been annual events that we've hosted before that stopped. We want those events back."
Savona also said Spectra is constantly looking for ways to spend more responsibly without lessening the product. He said keeping the ice from a Sioux City Musketeers hockey game when the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus came to the Tyson on April 2 was a positive cost-saving measure.
Noting that she had been critical of Spectra in the past, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said she's been impressed with its progress.
"You said you were seeking different types of events that would appeal to different types of people," she said. "It looks like you're coming through."
Riverfront
In other news Monday, the council unanimously approved a consulting services agreement with the Madison, Wisconsin-based SmithGroup Inc. for additional design and engineering services for Phase I construction in connection with the Chris Larsen Park - Riverfront Redevelopment Project for a lump sum amount of $350,225.