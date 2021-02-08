Spectra projects missing budget by $400,000

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management, which oversees day-to-day operations at the Tyson Events Center and independently owned Orpheum Theatre, projects that it will have a $400,000 shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectra General Manager Tim Savona told the Sioux City Council Monday that the Philadelphia-based firm has had to make some "tough decisions," since both venues were shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. Siouxlanders returned to the Orpheum Nov. 5 to watch comedian Drew Lynch, the first live show since the Orpheum reopened in accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' most recent COVID-19 proclamation. The Tyson held its first indoor live event -- a Sioux City Musketeers home opener -- two days later on Nov. 7.

"We've done a lot to cut back on our expenses to the best of our ability," Savona said. "We've taken some drastic measures with staff and personnel and things of that sort all in the benefit of hoping to help save some dollars to the taxpayers."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}