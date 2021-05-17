Spectra projects still missing budget by $200,000

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management, which oversees day-to-day operations at the Tyson Events Center and the independently owned Orpheum Theatre, projects the budget shortfall will be half what was predicted in February.

Spectra General Manager Tim Savona told the Sioux City Council Monday that the budget shortfall will be roughly $200,000. In the six-month update, he said it was predicted at $400,000. Savona said he is confident the loss will be no larger than $200,000.

The various venues were able to host more than 100 events since July 1, including virtual Zoom with Santa, the Zamboni Experience, Hump Day Happy Hour and paint and sip events, Savona said. The events have generated more than $60,000 in net revenue. He added that many larger events were unable to occur.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previously, Savona said the firm had to make some "tough decisions," since both venues were shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. Siouxlanders returned to the Orpheum Nov. 5 to watch comedian Drew Lynch, the first live show since the Orpheum reopened, and Tyson held its first indoor live event -- a Sioux City Musketeers home opener -- two days later on Nov. 7.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been reduced, Savona said events are returning to the various venues and people are ready to return.