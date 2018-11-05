SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management representatives assured Sioux City Council members Monday that the Tyson Events Center is coming out of a concert drought.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron raised concerns about a lack of events at the Tyson during an Oct. 1 council meeting. At the time, Capron said she was also "frustrated" about Spectra's lack of reporting to the council. Philadelphia-based Spectra has been managing the Tyson and the Orpheum Theatre since Jan. 1.
"We do hear you. Our No. 1 goal right now is bookings. We have a lot of activity that will pay off," Rick Hontz, regional vice president of Spectra, told council members during a progress report. "We believe once these events start hitting, we're going to be successful."
While Sioux City still owns the Tyson, and the Orpheum continues to be independently owned, Spectra is responsible for day-to-day operations, including booking, marketing, staffing, and food and beverage service. Spectra has projected it will reduce the city's subsidy at the Tyson by $270,000 in its first year through increased events and sponsorship revenue.
Tyson and Orpheum general manager Erika Newton, who formerly directed Sioux City's Events Facilities Department, said Spectra is "aggressively" working with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on offers for multiple joint shows.
"There's no commitment to a certain number of shows. I went through a list of about seven or eight artists that we're looking at booking with Hard Rock. We'll see how many of them come through," she said.
Hontz added that Spectra and Hard Rock have already submitted four offers jointly. Newton noted that Feld Entertainment, a leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is back booking at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre. She said Feld hasn't returned to Sioux City since it presented Disney On Ice in 2012.
"It's really good news that they're coming back to both the Orpheum and Tyson," she said. "They're going to start out with Sesame Street, I believe, in the Orpheum in 2019 and then they'll move into some Tyson shows into 2020 and 2021, as well."
Meghan Calvagna, director of partnerships, said Spectra has been able to bring in $201,150 in new revenue through creative and personalized packages to partners and has an additional $108,000 in pending sponsorships.
"We are continuing to work towards our pro forma budget and are currently sitting at $1,038,433 of our $1.2 million budget for partnerships," she said. "As everything's sitting right now, we are pacing to hit that budget."
Capron reiterated that she's "tired of lip service" and wants to see some action at the Tyson by the end of this year.
"We made a big decision to have Spectra here, and we had other choices. We thought that we made the best choice," said Capron, who said she is concerned about stakeholders. "We're looking for bookings, and we're looking for customer service. That's not asking for much, but it's asking for everything because this is what Sioux City is. We want to do the best thing for most people here."
According to Hontz, most artists book their tours a year or more in advance and only a very small number will book an event six months before. He said Spectra booked a fall 2019 tour at the Tyson last week.
"It's not as fast as we wanted it to be, but we're certainly making some great strides," he said.