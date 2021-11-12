Spirit Lake Republican Dave Rowley looks to succeed Sen. Zach Whiting

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The race to replace one-term state Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, is coming into sharper focus.

Dave Rowley, an insurance agent and musician from Spirit Lake, was selected at a special GOP nominating convention Thursday to represent the party in a special election for Whiting's seat on Dec. 14, the Dickinson County News Editor Seth Boyes reported.

Whiting, a former aide to Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron), announced in late-October that he was resigning his seat to take a job in Texas with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank. Whiting won the general election for Iowa Senate District 1 in 2018 with more than 98.2% of the vote. The special election will be to fill the final year of Whiting's four-year term in District 1, which includes Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties.

Rowley wasn't the only area Republican who announced their candidacy for the nomination. The Osceola County Daily News reported on Nov. 2 that Spirit Lake businesswoman and Dickinson County resident Barb Clayton said that she wanted to run.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds set Dec. 14 as the date for the special election. Under state law, the governor "shall order, not later than five days from the date the vacancy exists, a special election, giving not less than forty days’ notice of such election."

So far, Democrats have not nominated a candidate for the special election in the district, where registered Republicans account for the majority of voters.

Iowa's redistricting plan approved last month, which takes effect in the 2022 general election, shifts Lyon County to District 2, a part of Clay County and Osceola County move to District 3 while the other part of Clay County as well as Dickinson County and Palo Alto County shift to District 5. A sliver of Woodbury County is now carved out to make District 1.

