Stalcup Ag to manage county farm sale

SIOUX CITY – Stalcup Ag will be hired to handle the sale of Woodbury County’s 184-acre farm.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors agreed to move forward with Stalcup Ag for $20,000 and 0.75 percent of the final sale.

For the past year, the board has discussed selling the farm, initially to offset higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center.

The 184-acre farm -- a set of parcels near Old Highway 141 -- has been owned by the county since the late 19th century. Originally, needy residents were allowed to grow crops there. In modern times the county has rented out the land.

In December, the county leased the farm to Rick Bousquet for $351.10 per acre for the next crop year.

Stalcup will handle all of the advertising, auctioneering and management of the sale. Stalcup was previously hired by the board to provide an appraisal, according to the board packet.

Details of the pending sale still need to be worked out and a closed session will be held on Feb. 8.

Based on comparable recent sales in the area, it's been estimated the farmland could fetch around $1.5 to $2 million at public auction. Near Oto, three parcels totaling 303.46 acres sold for $11,000, $12,000 and $13,000 per acre on Jan. 10, according to officials.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said Stalcup managed a recent sale of over $13,000 per acre near Danbury.

Proponents say revenue from the sale would help the board achieve its goal of keeping the current property tax levy the same or reducing it for the budget year that begins July 1.

