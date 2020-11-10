State audit finds flaws in Plymouth County Sheriff's evidence procedures

LE MARS, Iowa -- A state auditor's investigation of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has found that during a five-year period, evidence logs didn't match what was actually contained in evidence bags and unauthorized personnel could access the evidence room.

Auditors also found it was not possible to tell if the sheriff's drug abuse education officer had deposited all funds received from students.

The state auditor's report was linked to a criminal investigation and subsequent arrest of former sheriff's deputy Aaron Leusink, who was charged in October with stealing prescription drugs from the evidence room and private residences, as well as a string of burglaries at Plymouth County pharmacies.

Leusink, 41, of Le Mars, faces charges of burglary, theft and and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Investigators in April found 1,600 prescription medication pills at his home and several opened evidence bags at his home and in his desk at the sheriff's office. Leusink was placed on administrative leave and later fired.

In a report released Tuesday, state auditor Rob Sand said investigators found six instances from April 1, 2015, through this past April 15 in which the number of items listed in the evidence log or case files didn't match the evidence inventory, specifically 49 pills that were missing.