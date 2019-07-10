SIOUX CITY -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will host a series of town halls throughout Northwest Iowa next week to discuss the work the auditor’s office has done during the past six months.
Sand will appear at 10 town hall events, July 15-19. All town hall events will be hosted in 10 different towns in the northwest corner of the state.
The auditor’s town hall tour is an attempt to field “questions about the work the office is doing or planning on doing in the future,” according to a press release.
Sand’s stops in Siouxland include:
July 17
Community Room at City Hall, Okoboji, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Mother Nature’s Restaurant, Estherville, 8-9 p.m.
July 18
Lantern Coffeehouse, Sibley, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Union Jack’s Grill, Rock Rapids, 11 a.m-noon.
Pizza Ranch, Primghar, 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Family Table, Spencer, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Pizza Ranch, Emmetsburg, 7:15-8:15 p.m.