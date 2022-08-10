State panel hears Sioux City plans for Gordon Drive viaduct, PlyWood Trail

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told the Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, during a public input meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center, that the replacement of the deteriorating Gordon Drive viaduct is "critical" for the community and the region.

The commission travels to different locations across Iowa in April, June, August and October to review ongoing and proposed projects.

"It's a key component for our rail and vehicle transport, industrial transport all coming across. It also joins up with our Bacon Creek conduit that runs about 2,500 feet under Gordon Drive," Carney said of the viaduct. "This is probably our most important local service street connecting Morningside, the east side of our community, to our downtown area and to our north side and west side."

State DOT officials are currently studying options to replace the 3,970-foot-long viaduct, built in 1937 and improved in 1963 and 1966. Options include building a new, 98-foot-wide wide viaduct directly to the south of the current one or demolish and rebuild it in the same location. The state is developing a plan with Sioux City officials to replace the Bacon Creek conduit, which was built in 1909, at the same time to reduce disruptions to traffic and property owners.

The viaduct project is expected to run between $95 and $106 million and the Bacon Creek box culvert project between $23 and $33 million, not including right of way and utilities. The viaduct would be funded 100 percent by the Iowa DOT, while the city would cover 100 percent for city utilities. The city has proposed a 50/50 cost share for the box culvert.

"Right now, I think it's the right time to hit it with all the (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) funding that's out there," Carney said. "I think we've got to be able to secure some of that."

City and county leaders also made presentations to the commission about Sioux Gateway Airport, regional trails and the Southbridge Interchange, a new Interstate 29 interchange that would serve the 3,000-acre Southbridge industrial area immediately south of Sioux Gateway Airport.

Commission members were mostly mum on the projects. They are typically unable to comment about specific projects and the likelihood of those projects being included in future five-year transportation improvement programs until program development planning sessions begin. Those sessions are generally held monthly from February through April.

"The reason this area is so important to us is it's the only real available large, flat industrial land we have left in Sioux City. There's some other areas, but the sites are fewer and fewer to develop," Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said of Southbridge.

Cold-Link Logistics, a Florida-based cold storage company, is building a 500,000-square-foot cold storage facility in phases on a 40-acre parcel in Southbridge Business Park. The first phase will contain roughly 130,000 square feet of cold storage space along with offices, truck docks, parking and other amenities. The city is constructing Alicia Avenue along the eastern side of the Cold-Link development and a rail spur from the city-owned lead track north to serve the facility.

"I want to thank you for your support of these important projects to us," Dougherty told the commission. "We have continued to receive tremendous interest in this area. We're always talking to companies locally and getting new leads from the state and others."

Lesley Bartholomew, a PlyWood Trail committee member, spoke to the commission about the 16-mile trail that will run through rural Plymouth and Woodbury counties, connecting existing trail systems in Le Mars and Sioux City.

"We want a tri-state trail network that is unique, that attracts people to this area of the state and will continue to do so for years and years to come," Bartholomew said of the project, which has been estimated at $18 to $20 million.

Ryan Schapp, executive director of the PlyWood Trail, said there will be three different segments to the trail and that the project is being broken up into "manageable projects." The first connection runs from Le Mars to Merrill, the second from Merrill to Hinton, and the third from Hinton to Sioux City. Schapp told the commission that the most complicated piece of the trail will be Merrill to Hinton

"It's six miles of concrete and, as you can probably guess, a much more complicated route. We'll have a couple pieces of bridge work and crossings for Highway 75 along the way," he said. "We're anticipating total cost of this chunk of the project to be around $12.8 million. I think this is really our big reason for coming in front of you today, just to make you aware of a lot of the needs we're going to have between Hinton and Merrill."