State Rep. Tim Kacena will run for Woodbury County supervisor seat in special election

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Democratic state Rep. Tim Kacena said he plans to seek the Woodbury County supervisor seat vacated by Jeremy Taylor.

Kacena, who represents a House district that covers portions of the city's west and north sides, announced on Jan. 29 he would not seek re-election this year. Two days later, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned his District 2 seat in the wake of residency questions that promoted the county's top elections official to revoke Taylor's voter registration.

A county panel this week set April 14 as the date for a special election to select a candidate to fill the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through 2022.

If Kacena would win the special election, he would have to resign from House District 14, possibly before the end of the state Legislature's current session.

Kacena, a two-term House member, confirmed Thursday he would make a formal announcement on the county seat in a few days.