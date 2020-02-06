You are the owner of this article.
State Rep. Tim Kacena will run for Woodbury County supervisor seat in special election
State Rep. Tim Kacena will run for Woodbury County supervisor seat in special election

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Democratic state Rep. Tim Kacena said he plans to seek the Woodbury County supervisor seat vacated by Jeremy Taylor.

Kacena, who represents a House district that covers portions of the city's west and north sides, announced on Jan. 29 he would not seek re-election this year. Two days later, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned his District 2 seat in the wake of residency questions that promoted the county's top elections official to revoke Taylor's voter registration.

A county panel this week set April 14 as the date for a special election to select a candidate to fill the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through 2022.

If Kacena would win the special election, he would have to resign from House District 14, possibly before the end of the state Legislature's current session.

Kacena, a two-term House member, confirmed Thursday he would make a formal announcement on the county seat in a few days.

"The knowledge I have gained (in the Legislature) will serve me well as I intend to formally announce next week my intention to run for Woodbury County Supervisor in the upcoming special election in April," he wrote to the Journal.

Taylor, a Republican, resigned after County Auditor Pat Gill on Jan. 24 ruled Taylor improperly used his address at 3215 Grandview Blvd. to register to vote.

Taylor and his wife, Kim, own the Grandview Boulevard home and another residence at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.

After a two-hour hearing on Jan. 23, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.

Prior to running for the Iowa House, Kacena spent 33 years on the Sioux City Fire Department, retiring as a lieutenant. He served as both president and vice president while a member of the Sioux City Iowa Association of Fire Fighters Union, Local 7. He also served three years in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. 

Tim Kacena

Kacena

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
