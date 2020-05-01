State Sen. Jackie Smith calls for independent body to oversee Tyson plant reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa state Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City called Friday for an independent body to oversee the reopening of Tyson Fresh Meats' Dakota City, Nebraska, beef plant to ensure it's a "safe place to work."

A four-day halt of production started Friday at the 4,300-employee plant, which has experienced a major outbreak of COVID-19. The meat giant said the temporary shutdown will allow for a deep cleaning of its largest beef processing facility.

As of Thursday, 669 Dakota City workers had tested positive for the virus, according to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to the Journal on the condition of anonymity.

"Tyson created this disaster by failing to protect Tyson workers," Smith said in a statement. "That’s why independent experts must oversee an intensive, ongoing effort to make the plant a safe place to work."

Smith said she envisions an independent body having the power to require changes at the plant and additional shutdowns if needed.