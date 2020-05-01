You are the owner of this article.
State Sen. Jackie Smith calls for independent body to oversee Tyson plant reopening
State Sen. Jackie Smith calls for independent body to oversee Tyson plant reopening

Jackie Smith Iowa District 7 Senate Candidate (copy)

Jackie Smith, an Iowa state senator representing District 7, on Friday called for an independent body to oversee the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City, where hundreds of workers have tested positive for COVID-19. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa state Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City called Friday for an independent body to oversee the reopening of Tyson Fresh Meats' Dakota City, Nebraska, beef plant to ensure it's a "safe place to work."

A four-day halt of production started Friday at the 4,300-employee plant, which has experienced a major outbreak of COVID-19. The meat giant said the temporary shutdown will allow for a deep cleaning of its largest beef processing facility.

As of Thursday, 669 Dakota City workers had tested positive for the virus, according to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to the Journal on the condition of anonymity. 

"Tyson created this disaster by failing to protect Tyson workers," Smith said in a statement. "That’s why independent experts must oversee an intensive, ongoing effort to make the plant a safe place to work." 

Smith said she envisions an independent body having the power to require changes at the plant and additional shutdowns if needed.

Workers, community leaders and public health experts, she noted, have stressed the need for improved worker safety, more thorough and ongoing testing of the workers, their families and communities, and funding for ongoing treatment and long-term care needs of the workers and their families and communities. 

She added the "failure by bad actors in the meatpacking industry is already imposing heavy costs on Northwest Iowa."

“The meatpacking industry failures have created an unprecedent crisis for farmers across our region. Tens of thousands of cattle and hogs may be euthanized due to this industry’s reckless disregard for the health and safety of their workers," Smith said.

