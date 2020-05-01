State Sen. Smith calls for independent body to oversee Tyson plant in response to outbreak

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa state Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City on Friday said that the Tyson meatpacking plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, must be made safe before it reopens.
In a statement, Smith said she wants an independent body to oversee Tyson's reopening, which also has the power to require changes and shutdowns as needed. The plant this week announced a temporary shutdown for a deep cleaning, with plans to re-open next week.
"Tyson created this disaster by failing to protect Tyson workers," Smith, a Democrat representing District 7, wrote in the statement. "That’s why independent experts must oversee an intensive, ongoing effort to make the plant a safe place to work."
A source familiar with the situation on Thursday disclosed to the Journal that some 669 workers at the Tyson plant at Dakota City have tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith wrote that the workers, community leaders and public health experts have stressed the need for improved worker safety, more thorough and ongoing testing of the workers, their families and communities, and funding for ongoing treatment and long-term care needs of the workers and their families and communities.
She added that "the failure by bad actors in the meatpacking industry is already imposing heavy costs on Northwest Iowa."
“The meatpacking industry failures have created an unprecedent crisis for farmers across our region. Tens of thousands of cattle and hogs may be euthanized due to this industry’s reckless disregard for the health and safety of their workers," Smith wrote in the statement.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, must address the situation at the statewide and national level, Smith said in her statement.
"Governor Kim Reynolds has repeatedly told the people of Northwest Iowa that she would fight for us," she wrote. "Governor Reynolds, this is your moment. Help us make sure the Tyson plant does not reopen without fundamental changes, independent monitoring, and comprehensive testing and health care services."
"Senators Ernst and Grassley, you are our community’s only functional voice in Congress," Smith added. "We need you to bring the power and resources of the federal government to help solve these problems."
