State Sen. Smith calls for independent body to oversee Tyson plant in response to outbreak

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa state Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City on Friday said that the Tyson meatpacking plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, must be made safe before it reopens.

In a statement, Smith said she wants an independent body to oversee Tyson's reopening, which also has the power to require changes and shutdowns as needed. The plant this week announced a temporary shutdown for a deep cleaning, with plans to re-open next week.

"Tyson created this disaster by failing to protect Tyson workers," Smith, a Democrat representing District 7, wrote in the statement. "That’s why independent experts must oversee an intensive, ongoing effort to make the plant a safe place to work."

A source familiar with the situation on Thursday disclosed to the Journal that some 669 workers at the Tyson plant at Dakota City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith wrote that the workers, community leaders and public health experts have stressed the need for improved worker safety, more thorough and ongoing testing of the workers, their families and communities, and funding for ongoing treatment and long-term care needs of the workers and their families and communities.