Step 2: Garbage rates in Sioux City nearer to increase

SIOUX CITY -- All that remains is one more Sioux City Council vote in order to increase the garbage collection rates paid by city residents.

The Sioux City Council in a Monday meeting unanimously approved the second reading of ordinance changes authorizing an increase in the city's garbage rates.

The council passed a first reading last month, and three readings must be held before any ordinance can pass. None of the council members spoke on the merits of the garbage rate increases as they voted for it.

Under the new proposed rates, which would go into effect on July 1, the fee for a 90-gallon tote would increase from $16.63 to $17.50, the extra container fee from $3.05 to $4.16 and solid waste stickers from $1.08 to $1.15.

According to documents filed with the city, the collection rate increases will accommodate the increase in contract costs payable to Gill Hauling and are necessary to maintain compliance with the City Fund Balance Policy.