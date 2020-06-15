Step 2: Garbage rates in Sioux City nearer to increase

SIOUX CITY -- All that remains is one more Sioux City Council vote in order to increase the garbage collection rates paid by city residents.
The Sioux City Council in a Monday meeting unanimously approved the second reading of ordinance changes authorizing an increase in the city's garbage rates.
The council passed a first reading last month, and three readings must be held before any ordinance can pass. None of the council members spoke on the merits of the garbage rate increases as they voted for it.
Under the new proposed rates, which would go into effect on July 1, the fee for a 90-gallon tote would increase from $16.63 to $17.50, the extra container fee from $3.05 to $4.16 and solid waste stickers from $1.08 to $1.15.
According to documents filed with the city, the collection rate increases will accommodate the increase in contract costs payable to Gill Hauling and are necessary to maintain compliance with the City Fund Balance Policy.
In February 2019, the council unanimously voted to increase the base rate for solid waste collection from $16.30 to $16.63, the extra container fee from $2.99 to $3.05 and the cost of a solid waste sticker from $1 to $1.08. The senior discount rate was discontinued because city staff said it put the city at risk for a class action lawsuit. Before that increase, collection rates hadn't been raised since January 2016.
A new feature will allow small-volume users to apply for a 65-gallon container in lieu of the current 90-gallon container, Mayor Bob Scott told a city resident who called into the Monday meeting. The proposed rate for the 65-gallon container is $14.95.
City staff is working with Gill Hauling to develop a plan to phase in the 65-gallon option.
Meridian incentives
Additionally in the meeting, the council approved an application for $154,608 in tax incentives to a metro business over 10 years through Iowa's Targeted Jobs Program.
The approval was done to aid a rapidly growing clinical research company to move its operations from Dakota Dunes to an existing building on Sioux City's east side by July 1.
Meridian Clinical Research, LLC, which is conducting investigative trials on a vaccine intended to protect against the novel coronavirus, has decided to lease and renovate an existing building at 4802 Sunnybrook Drive.
As part of the project, Meridian will retain 10 employees, hire 27 new employees and invest over $2.4 million. That projection was done to show the financial impact that could come from being in the targeted jobs program.
The Morningside facility, which formerly housed a CNOS clinic, will be four times larger than Meridian's current Dakota Dunes site, according to documents filed with the city. The new location will enable Meridian to service more clinical research trials simultaneously, bring on additional specialized therapeutic areas for studies and create an on-site lab and a new participant recruitment call center.
The urgency of the move and significant increase in scale has been predicated by COVID-19 and the company's role as a premier site partner in administering vaccine trials for numerous pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines to control the virus, according to a council meeting memo.
