Step 2: Garbage rates in Sioux City now closer to increase

In February 2019, the council unanimously voted to increase the base rate for solid waste collection from $16.30 to $16.63, the extra container fee from $2.99 to $3.05 and the cost of a solid waste sticker from $1 to $1.08. The senior discount rate was discontinued because city staff said it put the city at risk for a class action lawsuit. Before that increase, collection rates hadn't been raised since January 2016.

A new feature will allow small-volume users to apply for a 65-gallon container in lieu of the current 90-gallon container, Mayor Bob Scott told a city resident who called into the Monday meeting. The proposed rate for the 65-gallon container is $14.95.

City staff is working with Gill Hauling to develop a plan to phase in the 65-gallon option.

Meridian incentives

Additionally in the meeting, the council approved an application for $154,608 in tax incentives to a metro business over 10 years through Iowa's Targeted Jobs Program.

The approval was done to aid a rapidly growing clinical research company to move its operations from Dakota Dunes to an existing building on Sioux City's east side by July 1.