SIOUX CITY -- A big step towards adding Lyon County as a new member in the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services agency was taken Tuesday.
The monthly meeting of the Sioux Rivers governance board was held Tuesday, and board members voted to add Lyon County as of July 1, 2019, when Woodbury County moves out of the region.
Woodbury County Supervisors Keith Radig and Matthew Ung, the two representatives from Woodbury County on the Sioux Rivers board, described the vote regarding Lyon County. They said the vote was 2-0-1, as they abstained from the measure, while representatives from Plymouth and Sioux counties voted for it.
Radig said the abstention was necessary, because the topic came up at the last minute and was not described as an action item on the agenda, per open meeting rules.
"It wasn't properly noticed on the agenda so people knew about it," he said.
The next step is that each of the county boards of supervisors in Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux counties in separate meetings will vote on whether to add Lyon County. Radig said he expects that will come to the Woodbury County Board on October 30.
At the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year next summer, Woodbury County will exit the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services, which also includes Sioux and Plymouth counties. The county will then join Rolling Hills Community Services Region, which has seven counties lying more easterly.
Iowa's system for delivering services to low-income and other needy citizens moved from a county-based to a regional system in July 2014, in part so smaller population counties could combine to offer services that might otherwise be too costly. But there have been severe growing problems in Sioux Rivers over the subsequent four years.
Woodbury County sought to leave Sioux Rivers over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that can't happen until July 2019.
Back in August, Plymouth and Sioux counties investigated joining the North Iowa Care Connection region, which includes the more northerly counties of Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto.