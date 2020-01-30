Steve Hansen, Sioux City museum director, seeks return to Legislature after 18 years away

SIOUX CITY -- After 18 years out of Legislature, Sioux City Public Museum Director Steve Hansen on Thursday announced he is seeking an Iowa House seat.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, said he would not seek re-election in House District 14, and 24 hours later Hansen announced his candidacy. Hansen, who is also a Democrat, served in the Legislature after being elected to eight terms beginning in 1986.

He served through 2002, when he became the museum director, and led a move of the facility from the Peirce Mansion to downtown. Hansen said he'd previously represented most of the Sioux City precincts in the 14th District.

Hansen, 64, said he's ready to rejoin lawmaking tasks after the extended time away. Over his time in the House, he knew what it was like to serve in both the majority and minority in terms of party control in the chamber.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said important issues to address include growing the prosperity in Sioux City and state, education, healthcare and clean water.