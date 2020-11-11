Steve King among Republicans urging Trump to withhold concession, citing election fraud

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the first of his four most recent tweets on the election results, on Tuesday King wrote, "According to the FBI, Democrats & Secretaries of State in charge of elections, there is 'no evidence of widespread voter fraud.' Their statements are mostly true BECAUSE the voter fraud we see appears to be contained within certain high population Democrat counties, not widespread."

In another tweet, King linked to a RedState.com Monday article titled, "Excuse Me While I Call BS: In Wisconsin," then the congressman added, "Kudos to Scott @Hounsizzle @RedState for his compelling data analysis pointing to 'localized voter fraud' which, if adjusted for statistical norms, flips Wisconsin back to Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday there was "no reason for alarm" at Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, of South Dakota, balked at the notion that Republicans were enabling conspiracy theories, saying what "we're doing is following exactly what the Founding Fathers here wanted us to do, which is to follow the rule of law."