KIRON, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday endorsed a white nationalist candidate for mayor of Toronto who has claimed Canada is undergoing a "white genocide."
“Faith Goldy, an excellent candidate for Toronto mayor, pro Rule of Law, pro Make Canada Safe Again, pro balanced budget, & ...BEST of all, Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values,” King tweeted from his official campaign site. "@FaithGoldy will not be silenced.”
By late afternoon, the post had been retweeted 1,100 times and received 3,100 likes, as well as 1,600 comments, many from social media users who objected to his support for Goldy.
Goldy, who identifies as an ethno-nationalist, is known for a number of controversial actions, which include promoting a 1930s book in which the author calls for the "extermination of Jews," and reciting the “Fourteen Words,” an infamous white supremacist slogan that reads: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”
As a radio host on Rebel Media, a right-wing Canadian news site, she once did a segment on how immigration contributes to “white genocide.”
Last year, she attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she reportedly saluted white supremacists who protested against proposals to remove memorials of Confederate leaders. An anti-racist protester was killed after one of the white supremacists drove a car into the crowd. Goldy was fired from her radio show after she was interviewed about the rally on a podcast affiliated with The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website.
In her campaign for mayor of Toronto, Canada's largest city, Goldy has called for non-controversial measures like increased affordable housing and major repairs to roads, but also enhanced police enforcement and the removal of illegal immigrants from the city's shelter system. She is widely considered a long shot to win the election, with one recent poll showing her support at just 2 percent.
King's endorsement of Goldy comes in the midst of the Iowa 4th District congressman's own re-election campaign. The eight-term Republican from Kiron faces a spirited challenge from Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten, who took to Twitter Wednesday to ridicule King for his latest foray into international politics.
"Who wants to tell @SteveKingIA that Toronto isn't in the U.S.?" Scholten tweeted. "Once again, Steve King spends more time supporting far-right leaders in other countries than he does focusing on the needs of the people of our district.
In recent years, King has come under fire for a series of anti-immigration comments and support for right-wing candidates from Europe and other countries.
In March 2017, he offered support to Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam. King tweeted that Wilders "understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
Later that year, King declared that diversity is not an American strength and endorsed another European leader's view that "mixing cultures" leads to a lower quality of life.
In June, King retweeted a social media post by Mark Collett, a far-right British activist who has described himself as a neo-Nazi. Collett's tweet was a screenshot of an article from Breitbart News with the title "65% of Italians under the age of 35 now oppose mass immigration." King then added to his retweet, "Europe is waking up...Will America...in time?"