SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R- Iowa, will be hosting members of a Taiwanese agricultural delegation on a tour of a Plymouth County farm on Sunday.
King is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and in a Friday release announced two stops involving the delegation. King said the tour follows an important announcement that the nation of Taiwan will increase the purchase of American soybeans by 30 percent.
King said he held meetings in Taiwan in September 2017, where the commitment was made to buy nearly $3 billion in corn, soybeans and wheat. The congressman said that involves the Taiwanese now pledging to purchase $1.56 billion of soybeans.
“It is a privilege to be able to bring the Taiwanese delegation to Iowa so that they can see our first rate agriculture in the full flow of harvest,” King said.
“I have been so aggressive in encouraging the Taiwanese to import increasing amounts of our goods that some have even taken to calling me ‘Soybean Steve.’ "
King will be involved with the delegation in stops Sunday in Hinton, just north of Sioux City, and Nevada, Iowa. The Taiwanese delegation includes people from some businesses, associations and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago.
King is running for re-election in November. His Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, held a Friday morning city event in which he criticized that he called continued attempts by Republicans at both the state and federal levels to strip rural Iowans of access to health care.