SIOUX CITY -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials from that state have condemned Iowa Congressman Steve King for his comments unfavorably comparing the response of people to flooding in Iowa and New Orleans.
At a town hall meeting in Charter Oak in Crawford County on Thursday, King was addressing the widespread flooding of the last week in western Iowa, including portions of the Iowa 4th congressional district that he represents.
A video of the meeting was posted to his Facebook account, King said he liked "how Iowans take care of each other."
By comparison, King discussed the Hurricane Katrina flooding that impacted New Orleans in 2005. King said he went to New Orleans after the flooding.
King, a congressman first elected in 2002, added, "But here’s what FEMA tells me: ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?’”
FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees responses to such events as natural disasters.
That moved Bel Edwards to tweet about King, writing, "These comments are disgusting and disheartening. When communities are affected by disasters, we come together to help each other, not tear each other down."
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond on Twitter also criticized King for his comments.
In September 2005, King was one of only 11 representatives who voted against a $52 billion aid package for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
King cited his vote on the need for "fiscal responsibility," saying the federal government needed to develop a comprehensive plan for how aid dollar would be spent before more money was appropriated. King voted for an initial $10.5 billion emergency aid package the week before the $52 billion measure came up.
Also on Thursday, King in an email said he had toured flooded areas in Hornick and Missouri Valley.
“Iowans are tough and resilient, and both of these commendable qualities are tested when we experience severe flooding,” said King said in the release.
“My team was the first to have boots on the ground in the 4th District’s affected areas, and I am working closely with local leaders to help our District recover from this disaster. As the Dean of Iowa’s House delegation, and its only Republican, I will not hesitate to use my influence with President Trump to help Iowans gain access to federal flood relief programs."