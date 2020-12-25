Steve King, conservative icon and progressive antagonist, exits Iowa seat after 18 years

King said though some people may take exception with things he's said, he asserts he never responded by disparaging them.

He points to a record of ably serving Iowans.

"We just kept taking on more and more responsibilities over 18 years. Our staff got better, and our network got better and stronger," King said.

That growing list of responsibilities grew bigger, he said, like a snowball being pushed and picking up more snow to get larger. That snowball equated to his House career, King said, where "it is harder to push, but you are better at it and maybe you're getting a little stronger."

"His staff was spread across the district, not just in Sioux City, and as far as I can tell, they were renowned for going the extra mile for constituents that had knotty problems," Stewart said.

King also cited his pride on how he approached the notion of working with fellow lawmakers, taking what he called a high road.

"I never flipped on a position and also I never did a quid-pro-quo. I've never cut a deal with anyone and said, 'I'll vote for your bad bill if you vote for my good bill.' None of that. So everything has been straight up, and I've dealt with people honestly," King said.