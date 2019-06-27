SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King and the head of the Woodbury County Democrats seem to agree on one thing: Iowa does a good job drawing its electoral maps.
Local politicos offered their thoughts Thursday in the wake of a significant pair of Supreme Court decisions: The judges ruled that federal courts cannot adjudicate partisan gerrymandering, and handed back to a lower court a decision on the Trump administration's move to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
The gerrymandering decision, handed down in Rucho v. Common Cause and Lamone v. Benisek, could embolden state-level politicians in drawing congressional districts after the 2020 census.
In the census decision, Department of Commerce v. New York, the court did not buy the Trump administration's reasoning for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census -- the administration had framed it as necessary to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.
In a telephone interview Thursday, King said he was surprised by the outcome in the gerrymandering case, though he added the decision shouldn't affect Iowa's electoral maps. The Fourth District Republican called Iowa's nonpartisan redistricting rules "well thought out," and said the rest of the country could learn a thing or two from the Hawkeye State.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Iowa has a unique method of drawing electoral districts, in which nonpartisan statehouse staffers draw the maps in a nonpartisan manner.
"I don't think it means a lot to Iowa. I don't think Iowa changes anything as a result of this," King said. "In fact, I think Iowa has the very best redistricting laws in the nation. And I've been trying to convince the rest of the country of that."
In an emailed statement Thursday, Woodbury County Democratic Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger said he was disappointed with the gerrymandering ruling, though he agreed with King on the merits of Iowa's "fair" and "nonpartisan" redistricting policy.
And like King, Dumkrieger suggested Iowa's districts would make a good model for other states.
But Dumkrieger went on to condemn gerrymandering in other states, which often works in favor of Republican lawmakers.
"The Supreme Court has decided that they will not ensure that every voter is represented equally, but will allow the partisan trickery that has given Republicans control of state after state," his statement read. "Republican legislatures have found ways to slice and dice the maps of congressional districts to give themselves control of their own legislatures. So instead of voters choosing their legislators, Republican legislators are now choosing their voters and making sure they have Republican-majority districts -- no matter who the voters might have otherwise chosen.
"This is a huge victory for Republicans and means they will continue their power-grab control of their legislatures. Republicans win, and average voters lose."
King, a longtime opponent of illegal immigration and a vocal advocate for the citizenship question, said he hopes the printing of the census could be delayed long enough for the Trump administration to find a way to include it. He took issue with what he described as the court's "psychoanalyzing" administration officials' motives in the case.
"We need to know who's in America, and by what authority they're in America," King said. "And the other side of the aisle, they want to get as many people packed into America as they can, legal or illegal, it's of no consequence to them. If you listened to their debate (Wednesday) night, they confirmed that."
In a press release sent out later Thursday, King ridiculed the decision as "judicial overreach" and urged the passage of his "Census Accuracy Act," which would require the Department of Commerce to ask residents about their citizenship or residency status in the census.
Jackie Smith, a Democratic state senator representing Iowa's Senate District 7, said she is not in favor of including the citizenship question on the census.
"We want (the census) to reflect as accurately as it can our population," she said.
Smith said a citizenship question would probably not have a positive impact on Iowa -- if anything, she suggested it could lead to an under-count of the state's population, thus driving away federal money.
"That would be my fear," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.