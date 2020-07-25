Steve King defends Confederate flag as 'symbol of Southern Pride'

Black Lives Matter and other groups also have spoken out against the "Stars and Bars," the flag some Confederate troops carried into battle during the Civil War, arguing it has long been a symbol or racism and bigotry.

Until a few years ago, King kept a small Confederate flag on his desk in his office in Washington. In the weeks since his primary loss to state Sen. Randy Feenstra, as protests against Confederate symbols have grown, King has stepped up his defense of the flag.

"If you believe the Confederate flag is and always was the symbol of slavery, show me," King wrote in a July 11 tweet. "Google "slavery" & click "images." I see Old Glory at the bottom of last page but not a glimpse of stars and bars." He linked to a page that showed up in his search, which showed dozens of black and white photos of black slaves from the 1800s.

In another tweet that same day, King wrote, "If you don't believe the Confederate flag is & has long been a symbol of Southern Pride, Google "Southern Pride." Once you get past the BBQ grills, almost all the rest are stars & bars. Makes me want to put some ribs on my grill."

That tweet linked to photos of numerous Stars and Bars flags.