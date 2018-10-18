SIOUX CITY -- The special guest for the annual pheasant hunt fundraiser by U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will be guns right activist Antonia Okafor.
As in recent years, the General Bud Day Pheasant Hunt will be held at the Hole N’ the Wall Lodge near Akron, Iowa. Okafor will participate on October 25 and 26.
King's campaign team said Okafor is known as a Second Amendment champion, Miss District of Columbia International 2019 and a women’s self-defense advocate.
Okafor is the founder of EMPOWERED, a national student organization that educates and equips young women on campus to safely use guns for self-defense.
King in a release said he's pleased to get the participation of Okafor.
“Many Democrats have the Second Amendment targeted, and Republicans must remain vigilant against leftist attacks on our constitutional rights. Antonia Okafor is a champion of our God-given right to bear arms, and I am certain that those attending will find her message and her work as compelling as I do.”
Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, was the special guest at the 2017 hunt with King.
In 2015, King was joined in the field by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who both at the time were GOP presidential candidates.
King's pheasant hunt is named for Col. Bud Day, a Sioux City native and Medal of Honor recipient who was the nation's most highly decorated living service member when he died in July 2013 at age 88. Day and King hunted together periodically.
King is running for re-election on November. Others on the November 6 ballot for the Iowa 4th congressional district position include J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, and Charles Aldrich, a Libertarian from Clarion.
Scholten has his own big campaign events set for this weekend, when 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will attend events in Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Ames.
Limited opportunities to hunt with King and his guests are available. Contact the King for Congress campaign at 712-664-5097 for details.