ONAWA, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King in a Friday town hall meeting said Americans have become too bitter and without a sense of humor, so catering to "snowflakes" has resulted in a soft mentality that means problems such as immigration law enforcement don't get resolved.
"I mean, what is wrong with America? Is it growing full of these snowflakes that have no sense of humor, that there is just bitterness? Even comedians are complaining now that there is nothing that is politically correct enough that they can say," King said.
"...(If) we have to cater to the snowflakes, what kind of people have we become, with our heads down, our daubers down, our spirits crushed? You can't do what you've all done, and you've got to have a strong spirit."
King said the quest of building a border wall has been delayed too long and defended the treatment of migrants at border detention facilities. However, he didn't return to the topic he aired Wednesday in a prior town hall in Eagle Grove, when citing drinking water out of a toilet tank at one of the facilities.
King's Friday event was at the Onawa Public Library, where he cited long being a proponent of building a wall at the Mexican border. King, who ran a construction company prior to becoming a state and federal lawmaker, referred back to a model wall he crafted in 2005 and showed on the U.S. House floor.
"People were whining, 'We can't build a wall. It's too hard.' They were almost crying about it: 'There are mountains and desserts and toads, we have to worry about long-nosed bats,' all kinds of crazy ideas we have to worry about, 'There is a river.' It isn't just a wall, it is the rule of law," King said with inflection in his voice.
This year $2.8 billion has been awarded in contracts for barriers covering 247 miles, with all but 17 miles of that to replace existing barriers instead of expanding coverage, according to the Associated Press.
In his introductory remarks prior to taking four questions from among the 20 people at the meeting, King described going to an El Paso, Texas, detention center.
This year has seen several reports of dire conditions in detention facilities, and Democrats in particular have been speaking against how children are treated in some.
King said the migrants, or "illegals" as he cited them, have detention center diets that can run up to 3,000 calories per day.
"They are being fed well, they are being treated well...These facilities look to me to be pretty well set up," the congressman said.
To prove the point that critics of the facilities are overstating concerns, King in Eagle Grove said he drank out of an El Paso toilet unit, where a fountain is attached above the toilet.
“I actually went into that cell where it was reported that they were advised they had to drink out of the toilet. I took a drink out of there. And actually pretty good," he said.
King in a tweet later Wednesday said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York who draws a lot of criticism from Republican conservatives such as King, was not "objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes!"
In a July 1, 2019, tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said the toilet unit she saw in a cell had a sink that "was not functioning...So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl."
In other topics at the meeting, King said he's not sure a bipartisan infrastructure program will be passed this year and made many statements in support of President Donald Trump, even as he acknowledged Midwest grain farmers are struggling in the wake of tariffs placed on China by Trump.
"There are 2.1 million acres of corn looking for a place to be sold," King said, addressing how grain farmers have more limited markets, due to China tariffs.
King said he thought the tariffs that began in 2018 would result in short-term negative impacts in farm country.
"Now it looks like mid-term pain for long-term gain," King said, adding that he thinks ultimately the tariffs will reach the goal of halting China from the "theft of intellectual property" of Americans.
Also, King journeyed to Sioux City in the early Friday afternoon to observe a citizenship ceremony in which 27 people officially became U.S. citizens. Additionally in the city, he held a ceremony in which the Bronze Star medal was presented to the family of Norval Binder, a deceased World War II veteran who took heroic actions prior to ending his service in July 1946.
King is moving closer to finishing his goal of holding town hall meetings in all 39 counties in the 4th congressional district he represents while living in Kiron, Iowa. He has now held such meetings in 37 counties, after others this week in Estherville and Ashton in Northwest Iowa.
He will hold the next town hall in Ruthven in Palo Alto County on September 16, leaving only a final meeting in Sac County, which is in the county he resides, in rural Kiron, Iowa.