Branstad Campaign

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, and then-Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds are shown at an event in Le Mars, Iowa, in October 2010.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- In the final hours of the 2018 campaign, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will make two stops in Siouxland with fellow Republicans, including one where U.S. Rep. Steve King will be on hand.

Reynolds is in a tight contest with Democrat Fred Hubbell, who is campaigning in other parts of the state. A weekend Iowa Poll showed Hubbell with a 46-44 lead over Reynolds.

King is vying to hold off the challenge from J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, in the 4th Congressional District contest.

Reynolds is making nine stops on Monday, as she jets around to airport stops. She will be joined by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at both 4:45 p.m. at Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, adjacent to Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, and at 7 p.m. at Dean Holdings Classic Cars in Sioux Center.

King will also speak at the event in Sioux Center.

King also held a morning event in Hampton, Iowa, and will speak at 2 p.m. at the Second Street Emporium in Webster City.

Scholten on Monday is speaking at a 3 p.m. event at Iowa State University in Ames, and holding Facebook Live events to answer questions.

Early voting is happening in some satellite voting stations Monday, and final Tuesday voting in Iowa takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

