Steve King leads Randy Feenstra 41-34% in Republican challenger's poll

HULL, Iowa -- Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King leads state Sen. Randy Feenstra by 7 percentage points, according to an internal poll conducted by the GOP challenger.
King, a nine-term incumbent, had 41 percent, compared to 34 percent for Feenstra, according to the poll of 400 likely voters conducted April 22-23. Three other candidates in the race combined for 8 percent and 15 percent were undecided.
A memo from the pollster, American Viewpoint, notes Feenstra's support is up sharply since a poll in January, when King led 53 percent to 22 percent.
Since the January poll, Feenstra's favorable ratings have improved from 33 percent to 53 percent while his unfavorables ticked down from 8 percent to 9 percent.
Among the 57 percent of voters with an opinion of both candidates, Feenstra led 53 percent to 29 percent in the most recent poll.
"Once Feenstra is more fully defined, the undecided vote should shift to him, as King's favorable to unfavorable ratio is 36-46 among undecided voters, while Feenstra's is 32-5 percent," according to the memo.
The memo attributes Feenstra's growing support to his television ads that have been running in the Sioux City market since mid-March. In that market only, Feenstra leads King 40 percent to 32 percent, according to the memo.
Much of the rest of the sprawling 4th District is in the Des Moines TV market, which the memo said is "unlikely to be in play" for the Feenstra campaign, other than some limited efforts in conjunction with early voting. But the campaign said its mail and digital efforts in the Des Moines market "have already had an impact, with Feenstra cutting his deficit from 51-point in January to 29-points today."
Among all respondents in the 39-county district, Feenstra leads 51 percent to 29 percent among those who have read, seen or heard something about him, according to the memo.
American Viewpoint did not report on the level of support in the poll for the three other GOP challengers -- Jeremy Taylor, a former Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.
Feenstra holds a commanding financial advantage heading into the June 2 primary. In the first quarter of this year, Feenstra raised $122,871, dwarfing the $42,917 that King brought in during the January to March period. Feenstra ended the quarter with $415,651 available to spend on campaign activities, while King had just $26,773 in cash.
J.D. Scholten, the sole Democrat in the field, continues to outraise all the Republicans. Scholten brought in $338,579 over the quarter, which was more than all of the Republicans taken together, as those five raised just under $185,000 combined.
Scholten, of Sioux City, lost by 3 percentage points to King in 2018.
