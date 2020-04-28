Steve King leads Randy Feenstra 41-34% in Republican challenger's poll

Much of the rest of the sprawling 4th District is in the Des Moines TV market, which the memo said is "unlikely to be in play" for the Feenstra campaign, other than some limited efforts in conjunction with early voting. But the campaign said its mail and digital efforts in the Des Moines market "have already had an impact, with Feenstra cutting his deficit from 51-point in January to 29-points today."

Among all respondents in the 39-county district, Feenstra leads 51 percent to 29 percent among those who have read, seen or heard something about him, according to the memo.

American Viewpoint did not report on the level of support in the poll for the three other GOP challengers -- Jeremy Taylor, a former Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.

Feenstra holds a commanding financial advantage heading into the June 2 primary. In the first quarter of this year, Feenstra raised $122,871, dwarfing the $42,917 that King brought in during the January to March period. Feenstra ended the quarter with $415,651 available to spend on campaign activities, while King had just $26,773 in cash.