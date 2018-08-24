SIOUX CITY -- Renewing his call for tougher U.S. enforcement of immigration laws, 4th District Rep. Steve King blamed the violent deaths of Mollie Tibbetts and several other young Americans on "leftists" who "sacrificed thousands, including their own, on the altar of political correctness."
King on Friday retweeted a post by ForAmerica, a nonprofit, conservative organization, that listed 12 names of people killed by illegal immigrants, including Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared on July 18 while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. The suspect in her death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was identified as an undocumented immigrant.
In his tweet, King insisted all of the victims listed by @ForAmerica "would still be alive" if the U.S. had enforced its immigration laws.
"I know the faces of the parents of half the children pictured below," he said. "Leftists sacrificed thousands, including their own, on the altar of Political Correctness."
Rivera, who worked at a nearby dairy farm, was charged with first-degree murder after he led authorities to Tibbetts' body in a Poweshiek County cornfield. Preliminary autopsy results showed Tibbetts died from multiple stab wounds.
The month-long search for Tibbetts had attracted global attention, and Rivera's arrest fueled an an already red-hot political debate over immigration.
King, a longtime immigration policy hardliner who supports building a wall at the border with Mexico, was the latest politician to weigh in on the homicide.
Hours after Tibbetts' remains were discovered and Rivera was charged, Gov. Kim Reynolds and expressed anger that "our immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community.’ Iowa's two Republican U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, issued a joint statement that expressed regret that "too many Iowans have been lost at the hands of criminals who broke our immigration laws. We cannot allow these tragedies to continue.”
Rivera had lived and worked in Iowa for more than four years, reportedly using a stolen ID and Social Security numbers to gain employment.
Reynolds on Friday pressed President Trump and Congress to make needed reforms to U.S. immigration policy and said she would consider a state-level system to verify workers’ legal status but said she would prefer such information be coordinated at the federal level.
Trump and his supporters also have made Tibbetts' death a rallying cry for enacting tougher border security and immigration enforcement.
The Tibbetts family is not yet on board with those sentiments. One of her aunts wrote on her Facebook page: "Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races."
-- The Associated Press contributed to this article.