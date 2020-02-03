Steve King pitches for re-election at Trump-friendly Republican caucus

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — The focus may have been on President Donald Trump, but Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King garnered attention when he showed up at the GOP caucus site at the Calhoun Middle School Monday night.

“I am going to stand with you and we are going to walk this every step of the way,” King said, adding he must have made his job look too easy because he has four GOP challengers this year. “They know that I am not for sale.”

Representatives for several of the Republicans running against King read statements touting their candidacies. Others defended the nine-term incumbent, who has come under fire nationally for his comments on race and immigration.

“Steve is a down-home Iowa boy and he speaks his mind,” said David Hayes, a Lohrville resident. “I know sometimes people don’t like that. People in politics need to get a little sense of humor. They need to lighten up a bit because if they did they would find out Steve is a pretty straight shooter.”