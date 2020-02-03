Steve King pitches for re-election at Trump-friendly Republican caucus

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — The focus may have been on President Donald Trump, but Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King garnered attention when he showed up at the GOP caucus site at the Calhoun Middle School Monday night.
“I am going to stand with you and we are going to walk this every step of the way,” King said, adding he must have made his job look too easy because he has four GOP challengers this year. “They know that I am not for sale.”
Representatives for several of the Republicans running against King read statements touting their candidacies. Others defended the nine-term incumbent, who has come under fire nationally for his comments on race and immigration.
“Steve is a down-home Iowa boy and he speaks his mind,” said David Hayes, a Lohrville resident. “I know sometimes people don’t like that. People in politics need to get a little sense of humor. They need to lighten up a bit because if they did they would find out Steve is a pretty straight shooter.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik, who emerged recently as a rock star nationally in Republican circles for her spirited defense of Trump during the House impeachment hearings, drew a standing ovation from the more than 100 attendees at the caucus in Rockwell City.
Stefanik, one of over 80 Trump surrogates dispatched to Iowa for the caucuses, said the president has delivered for Iowans on trade, the economy and rebuilding the military.
“I am energized going into 2020. I feel the energy and support for the president every day in my district,” she said. “They know that this president is in a strong position to get re-elected.”
State Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said he was hoping for a good crowd despite the lack of any suspense in the outcome.
“I really think it’s because of the impeachment hearings,” said Sexton, who is the House majority whip. “These impeachment hearings have energized the Republican base and they want to do something about it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sexton said the 100 caucus-goers voted unanimously for Trump. Statewide, the Associated Press projected the president had won over 97 percent of the vote.
Four years ago, which featured a large GOP caucus field that included Trump, 600 attended the same Republican precinct caucus in Rockwell City, the Calhoun County seat.
Phil Cline of Lohrville has caucused in every election season since 1988 when he supported TV evangelist Pat Robertson. Cline said Trump was not his first choice four years ago. “I was pretty much undecided until the general election, then there was no doubt.”
Cline likes the president’s style.
“He doesn’t take things lying down. He has something to say and he says it. And I like the way he says it by and large,” Cline said.
When asked about the other two Republicans seeking the party’s nomination, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, Cline said he hadn’t heard about anyone else running as a Republican.
Paul McCoy of Lohrville caucused for Sen. Rand Paul in 2016. This was his second time attending a caucus.
“We could do without the ads. We get bombarded with them for six months. Other than that, I am learning. It’s important,” McCoy said. “It’s up to us to pick our representatives. Without this process, how do we get there? Especially since we are less than 10,000 people. We’re not big fish in the sea.”
King appeared at the caucus site after making a stop in Webster County.